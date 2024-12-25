Best gadgets of 2024

Cool, awesome and gimmicky gifts to make your life more fun this year and beyond.

1. Xiaomi 14T Pro (21,990 baht)

This top-of-the-line, competitively priced phone combines advanced AI capabilities with high-end hardware and Leica-engineered camera technology. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2712x1220 pixels, supporting a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 4,000 nits, ensuring clear visibility even under direct sunlight. You may not get all the bells and whistles as on Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra, but you are getting 90% of what the S24 Ultra offers at about half the price. Moreover, it charges at 120 watts which is four times faster than Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max (which can only do 30W).

Galaxy Ring.

2. Galaxy Ring (14,900 baht)

Bored of fitness trackers and smartwatches but still want a health tracker? This titanium ring can deliver a holistic view of your health. It tracks sleep, heart rate and physical activities and then gives you advice to improve your health accordingly. It only needs to be charged once a week.

Ugreen 145W Power Bank 25000mAh.

3. Ugreen 145W power bank 25,000mAh (2,691 baht)

If you want a power bank that charges fast, real fast, can charge three devices at the same time, can go on planes and is not too big to carry, this is a great pick.

3D holographic fan.

4. 3D holographic fan (2,450 baht)

If you want to live your Star Wars dream of having a holographic projector, this can project still or moving pictures from your phone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (42,900 baht)

If you want a phone that has the best AI capability, best screen, solid speed and battery longevity, metallic build, seven years of guaranteed updates, great zoom capability, together with the best stylus on any phone, you can't go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Govee Curtain Light.

6. Govee Curtain Light (6,990 baht)

Illuminate your boring curtains with 520 customisable and programmable LED lights. The lights can show images, patterns or interact with the music you play, which can be controlled with a phone app.

Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo.

7. Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo (9,000 baht)

This crazy expensive interactive alarm clock responds to your body's movement with game sounds, so you can feel like you're waking up in the game world itself. Set an alarm inspired by five Nintendo games, with more on the way as free updates later on.

JBL Go3.

8. JBL Go3 (990 baht)

This small cheap waterproof Bluetooth speaker is a great pick for anyone who does not have a speaker yet. It produces sound that punches way above its pay grade.

MOFT Snap Phone Tripod Stand.

9. MOFT Snap Phone Tripod Stand (1,290 baht)

This handy magnetically attachable phone stand can transform into a selfie stick on a whim and is a must-have for phones that have magnetic capability (or you can get a phone case that has it).

Tomtoc Explorer T21 sling bag.

10. Tomtoc Explorer T21 sling bag (1,390 baht)

The T21 is a sling bag small enough to be portable but spacious enough for essentials, making it ideal for everyday carry. The bag has multiple compartments, including a main compartment for larger items (like a small tablet or book). I have been carrying a phone, a Nintendo Switch, a wallet, a keychain, multiple cards and a set of wireless earphones in this bag with no issues at all.