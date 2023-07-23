Khon Kaen Zoo listed 'Amazing Dark Sky' area

Khon Kaen Zoo in Khao Suan Kwang district of Khon Kaen province is the first zoo in Thailand to have been registered a stargazing location under the "Amazing Dark Sky in Thailand" project being promoted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in collaboration with the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT).

Narongwit Chodchoy, director of Khon Kaen Zoo, said the zoo is one of the 18 locations in Thailand to have been listed under the Amazing Dark Sky in Thailand project. It is also the first zoo in Thailand to have been registered for stargazing.



He said TAT is promoting astronomy tourism or dark sky tourism as another new tourist experience. Tourists who are fond of watching the stars and astronomical phenomena like meteor showers and eclipses when they occur can combine this with other tourism attractions and activities at different locations across Thailand.



TAT and NARIT initiated the Amazing Dark Sky in Thailand project in 2020, with the aim to promote dark sky tourism and raise awareness on light pollution and the preservation of quiet and dark skies, he added.



Mr Narongwit said the listing of Khon Kaen Zoo from many other entries to join the project is a result of hard work of the zoo's administration and its staff.



The zoo has promoted tourism and conservation of wildlife along with the protection of natural resources and the environment.



In joining this project, lights at the zoo have been fitted with covers to prevent them from disturbing stargazing activities of tourists, he added.



The Amazing Dark Sky in Thailand project has so far listed 18 locations across the country that have passed the criteria to achieve dark sky conservation area status. They include:



- Huai Nam Dang National Park, Chiang Mai

- Pha Taem National Park, Ubon Ratchaburi

- Phu Khieo-Thung Kraman Wildlife Sanctuary, Chaiyaphum

- Pa Hin Ngam National Park, Chaiyaphum

- Phu Langka National Park, Chaiyaphum