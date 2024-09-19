Uttaradit in spotlight at CU Centenary Park

To satisfy wanderlust without having to leave the capital, people will get an opportunity to experience sustainable living and the beautiful culture of the northern town of Uttaradit at "Along Uttaradit Festival", which takes place in Bangkok's CU Centenary Park from tomorrow until Sunday.

To celebrate authentic cuisine of the lower North, urban foodies are invited to a khantok dinner that includes some local specialities like mi phan lablae (Uttaradit-style spring rolls filled with thin rice noodle salad), sai krok phi chai (Uttaradit-style sausage stuffed with sticky rice and roasted peanut), and khao phan phak (Uttaradit-style crepe made from rice flour and filled with vegetables and glass noodles).

A creative art show will also be on display at the Art-taradit Creative Space, and a number of well-known travel influencers will serve as special tour guides to help visitors discover lesser-known tourist destinations in Uttaradit. Additionally, you can take part in a painting workshop to make clay plates and postcards.

A craft market with 15 stores will provide a wide selection of creative handicrafts, keepsakes and other regional fare. The festival is open from 3pm to 9pm. Admission is free.

Hop Chiang Mai Festival.

Chiang Mai attractions get illuminated

As part of the Hop Chiang Mai 2024 festival, a number of historical buildings and tourist attractions in the northern city have been lit with a variety of cutting-edge multimedia installations and musical performances until Sept 29.

Three iconic locations have colourful lighting displays -- the Iron Bridge, which is transformed into a musical bridge; the Lanna Folklife Museum, which uses colourful projection mapping to depict local ways of life; and Tha Phae Gate, which also has lighting installations. The Three Kings Monument, Tha Phae Gate and Maya will all function as significant concert venues also.

Green Hotel project boosts net zero tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand in collaboration with Krungthai Card has supported over 900 hotels and resorts which meet the Green Hotel project standards to boost tourist spending during the green season and raise awareness of the government's Sustainable Tourism Goals among tourism operators.

The initiative also encourages participation in the CF-Hotels platform to track greenhouse gas emissions, with the ultimate goal of achieving Net Zero Tourism, in line with the growing global demand for environmentally conscious travel.

KTC credit cardmembers can receive up to 55% discount on room rates, food and beverages at participating hotels and resorts, and redeem points for up to 13% cashback until May 31, 2025. Additionally, for every 1,000 baht spent at participating hotels, members have a chance to win one of 10 room vouchers worth over 128,000 baht (up to 10 entries per person per day). A one-time registration is required, and it's valid until Dec 31.

Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong.

Moxy Bangkok offers special deal

Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong is now offering Stay For Breakfast & More until Oct 31. Whether guests are visiting for business or pleasure, visitors can enjoy a wonderful daily breakfast buffet, a complimentary welcome Moxy drink upon arrival, free Wi-Fi and 24-hour room usage for 3,890 baht ++. Marriott Bonvoy members will receive points for each stay, which will further improve their experience.

