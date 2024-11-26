Bangkok bus service to Phnom Penh, Siem Reap resumes Friday
Bangkok bus service to Phnom Penh, Siem Reap resumes Friday

PUBLISHED : 26 Nov 2024 at 14:27

WRITER: SUPOJ WANCHAROEN

Buses from Bangkok to Phnom Penh and Siem Reap will resume service from Friday. (Photo: Pormprom Sattrabhaya)
Thailand and Cambodia will resume bus services linking Bangkok with Phnom Penh and Seam Reap from Friday for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic stalled operations.

Transport Co Acting Managing Director Atthawit Rakchamroon and Suo Vireak, chairman and CEO of Vireak Buntham Express Co, inked an agreement on Tuesday to operate the bus service on two routes from Friday.

The first line links the capitals of the two countries and the other is between Bangkok and Siem Reap, both via the Aranyaprathet checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province.

The service was shut down after travel was banned during the coronavirus spread in 2020.

Mr Atthawit said the restart of the services would promote tourism in the two countries as Thailand and Cambodian have entered high season.

Transport Co, which is under the Transport Ministry, and the Cambodian bus firm jointly operate the two lines.

Bangkok - Phnom Penh route

  • Departure: 7am (Bangkok and Phnom Penh)
  • Fare: 900 baht
  • Duration: 11 hours

Bangkok - Siem Reap route

  • Departure: 8am, 9am (Bangkok and Siem Reap)
  • Fare 750 baht
  • Duration 7 hours
