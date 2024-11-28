Charming Chiang Mai Flower Festival kicks off

Set against starry skies and mountainous landscapes, Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organisation Park will be turned into an illuminated botanical wonder for the annual Charming Chiang Mai Flower Festival that runs from Friday until Jan 5, 2025.

Visitors can immerse in a sea of colourful tulips, orchids, hydrangeas, marigolds and other flowers in full bloom amid cool temperatures. There will also be four daily rounds of the vibrant fountain show with light and sound, a long tunnel and a beautiful castle will be trimmed with a million light bulbs. A troupe of local artists will also take the stage for Lanna contemporary performances. It's open daily from 8.30am to 11pm. Admission is free.

Visit facebook.com/charmingchaingmaiflowerfestival.

Special deals at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives

To celebrate its grand opening, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is offering the exclusive Me & Centara promotion until Dec 20 for stays between now and Oct 31 next year. Guests can enjoy exclusive rates, complimentary stays and meals for up to two children aged 15 and under as well as free roundtrip speedboat transfers between Male airport and the resort.

CentaraThe1 members will also enjoy an additional 15% discount on their stay. Additionally, guests completing their stay by Dec 20 will receive a voucher for a complimentary return stay of the same duration between May to September next year.

This 145-key resort offers spacious beach-style family villas and residences, with sizes varying from 45m² to 79m². Each accommodation is designed for family comfort, boasting a dining table plus a private outdoor bathtub, jacuzzi or pool.

Designed for boundless fun and adventure, families can enjoy in a meandering lazy river, a swimming pool, a kids' pool and a lively water playground. Young guests can have extra fun at the Kids' Club and the innovative Candy Spa. Meanwhile, watersports enthusiasts can unwind on a private beach or go kayaking and snorkelling throughout the day.

Visit centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cmlm.

TAT launches e-guidebook to promote rail travel

To promote rail travel in Thailand, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has collaborated with the State Railway of Thailand to develop the #MyRailJourney e-guidebook. Aiming to raise awareness about sustainable tourism among Gen S tourists who prioritise environmental responsibility, this initiative features the Bangkok-Phetchaburi and Hua Hin-Prachuap Khiri Khan services, in partnership with Krungthai Card (KTC) and brands such as Netflix and Airbnb.

"Train journeys have been part of Thailand's tourism for over 120 years, offering rich, authentic experiences. Through #MyRailJourney, we are inspiring Gen S to rediscover Thailand via routes that honour our cultural heritage and natural landscapes while reducing environmental impact," said Eurblarp Sriphiromya, director of the promotional material production division at TAT.

The e-guidebook provides tourists with all the information to organise personalised trips, from booking trains to finding hidden gems at every stop, encouraging a fulfilling and engaging slow travel experience.

To enhance onboard experiences, Netflix curates entertainment content, including movies, series and documentaries, to inspire tourists to explore Thailand's vibrant culture and landscapes as one of Asia's premier destinations.

Moreover, KTC World Travel Service offers green travel products, including train and tram tickets, electric vehicle rentals, and community-based travel packages. KTC credit card members can also earn an additional 1,000 KTC Forever points on bookings over 10,000 baht.

Visit tourismproduct.tourismthailand.org.