An Italian gem in Bali

There is nothing like a quick getaway in the beginning of a new year to recharge the batteries of life. And, no better place to do it than in Bali, but away from the hustle and bustle.

Though no stranger to luxury resorts, Bali has a lot on offer and it is in choosing the right ones in the right location that makes the best of that reset button.

Bvlgari Resort Bali is where Indian Ocean views and beautifully sunny days set the tone for a holiday to remember. Designed by a Milanese architectural firm, the resort is a blend of contemporary Italian aesthetics with Balinese principles and native materials. While zipping around the resort getting from point A to B, it does feel like you’re in an Italian mountain town, complete with cobblestones and quaint stone walls. Structures of hand-cut volcanic lava stone, indigenous wood and alang-alang thatched roofs are integrated in the undulating clifftop landscape, which is terraced in the style of Bali’s iconic rice fields and lushly landscaped.

Each private villa (or mansion) features a swimming pool of jade-hued sukabumi stone, Indonesian antiques and furniture and decor from local artisans, handcrafted in Bali. Accommodation is a choice between one-bedroom, two-bedroom or three-bedroom villas, all offering views of the vast Indian Ocean. The one-bedroom Ocean View Villas are perched amid a dense tropical garden and sit inside a traditional Balinese entry and hand-hewn stone wall. These come with an outdoor living room with a minibar, an infinity-edge swimming pool and sun beds.

Bali’s tropical weather makes it best for outdoor living and this layout style makes the best of it. The star of the show in the villa was the bathroom, which is prodigious. The entire room has French glass windows surrounded by verdant flora, which makes it feel like you’re outdoors despite being indoors. The highlight of this is a massive sunken bathtub, which does evoke the “wow” effect. There is also an outdoor (and indoor) shower area to increase the “one with nature” feeling.

True relaxation comes from when the body and mind are in their comfort zone, and this can be achieved at the Bvlagari Spa. Housed in an old Javanese “joglo” house, this magnificent carved teakwood house was the former queen’s house in Java. The intricate carvings are breathtaking and the cosy feel of the spa reception puts one in relaxation mode, immediately. The walk to the spa room is past a beautiful lounge area and pool overlooking the Indian Ocean. The rooms are spacious and the couples’ therapy room comes with a huge jacuzzi. The best massages are those had while the heavens pour outside and the soothing sounds of rain add to the ambience.

With the body and mind taken care of, it’s time for my favourite part of any resort — the food. Bvlgari has three options available to suit all palates. Since we are in Bali, the natural choice would be local cuisine, which can be had at Sangkar. Also the all-day dining restaurant, Sangkar is on the cliff’s edge, on its highest point. While an ample terrace makes a good spot for breakfast as the waves lash upon the shore, the evening changes the ambience completely. Don’t forget to look up where a collection of hanging sculptural Balinese rooster cages (from where the restaurant gets its name) are used as light pendants. A teak wood and copper nail artwork by local artist Made Wianta is the focal point of the dining room. In the evenings, Sangkar offers authentic Balinese and Indonesian cuisine.

Dishes include a Balinese salad of pomelo, soft shell crab and green beans, grilled local pink snapper with Balinese morning glory and sambal dabu-dabu, Braised beef cheek in Indonesian spices, coconut milk, cassava leaves, eggplant and Sambal hijau, which is my absolute favourite and I ask for it at breakfast, too. The breakfast spread is ridiculously good and is offered all day. So one can laze the day away against the backdrop of the endless ocean. The spread offers local, Chinese and Western multi-courses, though there are also a la carte options. Do order a coffee if only for the Bvlagri logo on the foam atop.

If you’re looking for a bit of fancy in the evenings, there is always Il Ristorante — Luca Fantin, whose flagship restaurant is housed in Tokyo’s Bulgari Ginza Tower. Illuminated by candles, which reflect in the adjacent pools, Il Ristorante — Luca Fantin offers a fine dining Italian experience amid a collection of vintage Bvlgari artworks on the walls and a view of the sea. It is quite the private dining experience as it seats only 24 diners and the kitchen is helmed by head chef Alessandro Mazzali. The tasting menu offers seven courses, with my favourite course being the handmade tagliolini with Kintamani vanilla butter and caviar. I’m told it is also a favourite among the locals and for good reason. But I will let you discover the magic.

In Bali, relaxation comes in many forms. There is Batik painting or a guided tour of the nearby fresh market, temple village and school. However, if you had to choose one, I highly recommend the Melukat Purifying Ceremony. Conducted by a Balinese priest in the resort at the temple, the ritual cleanses the body and soul, banishes bad spirits and brings good fortune. One does dress in traditional Balinese attire, provided by the resort, and the choice of colour is preferably white. There is also retail therapy for some of us…. It is Bvlgari, after all.

Wind down in the evenings with an Italian aperitivo at Bvlgari Bar on a cliff with magnificent sunset views overlooking the Indian Ocean. Though the view from your pool villa are similar. The bar also serves afternoon tea and has a smaller menu compared to the all-day dining, should you not be in the mood for a big meal. The infinity pool next door offers great views with pictures to match for your social media. If it’s a rainy day, head to the jacuzzi’s next door for a soak.

What brings this all together at Bvlgari Bali is the impeccable service because let’s be fair, a large part of the relaxation on holidays depends on the service and friendly staff. The rest just falls into place in Indonesia’s singular Island Of Gods.