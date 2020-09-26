Section
Virus-hit Buriram back in action against Suphanburi
Sports

Virus-hit Buriram back in action against Suphanburi

published : 26 Sep 2020 at 06:30

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Buriram United return to action in Thai League 1 on Saturday when they host Suphanburi after their players completed 14-day quarantine due to a Covid-19 case.

Buriram United's Akbar Ismatullaev.

The season resumed on Sept 12 following a six-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, just before the restart, Buriram's new signing Akbar Ismatullaev of Uzbekistan tested positive for Covid-19 and the entire team had to enter quarantine.

Buriram coach Bozidar Bandovic said on Friday it would be difficult for the Thunder Castle who only had little time to prepare for Saturday's game.

"Suphanburi have already played two games [since the restart]," he said.

"But I believe our players are ready for the match."

Leaders True Bangkok United take on second-ranked BG Pathum United on Sunday.

"Our players are in confident mood," said Bangkok United assistant coach Watsapol Kaewpaluek.

"It will be a good test for our team as BG Pathum are strong in defence."

Bangkok United are the highest-scoring team with 12 goals from five games, while BG Pathum have conceded just one goal in five games.

BG Pathum coach Dusit Chalermsang said his players' confidence was boosted by their win at Port last week.

Meanwhile, Sarawut Treephan will begin his stint as coach of out-of-sorts Port at Trat on Saturday.

