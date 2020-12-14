Port keep chase alive with home win over Ratchaburi

Port's Nelson Bonilla (left) celebrates his goal with Adisak Kraisorn.

Port paraded their title credentials at their home ground during an impressive 3-1 Thai League 1 triumph over fourth-ranked Ratchaburi on Sunday night.

Port had been under pressure to win the game to stay close to unbeaten BG Pathum United and last night's victory ensured they remain in second place, four points behind the leaders who have 38 points from 14 matches.

The first goal for the hosts came in the 27th minute when Adisak Kraisorn got the ball from Sergio Suarez and guided it into the net with consummate ease.

Ratchaburi mounted pressure on the home team and Javier Patino had a chance to level the score but his shot went sailing over the bar.

Adisak was involved in Port's second goal as well in the 35th minute, this time the Thai international assuming the role of a provider to El Salvador striker Nelson Bonilla.

Ratchaburi were awarded a penalty after Worawut Namwech committed a handball inside the box and Philip Roller made no mistake from the spot to help the visitors close the gap to 2-1 in the 78th minute.

Port added another goal to their haul for the night one minute from time when Tanasith Siripala's short cross from the right was deflected back to Nattawut Sombutyotha to tap home from close range.

Also last night, Kirati Keawsombut scored the winning goal for hosts Police Tero in a 1-0 victory over bottom-placed Rayong.

The result ended an eight-game winless streak for Police, who now ranked No.9 in the 16-team top flight.

Nakhon Ratchasima also snapped their four-match winless run with a 4-3 victory at Trat.

Dennis Murillo had a hat-trick but it was Leandro Assumpcao who delivered three points with a last-minute strike against eight-man Trat last night.