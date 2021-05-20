Last hurrah for Fab Five as they lead squad for VNL

Spikers Wilavan Apinyapong (left) and Pleumjit Thinkaow pose after receiving Covid-19 vaccine.

A replacement Thailand team, led by the Fab Five, will leave for Italy on Thursday to take part in the Volleyball Nations League.

The team replace the original squad for the tournament after 22 persons at the training camp, including more than 10 players, tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

The Thailand Volleyball Association then withdrew the team from the competition but FIVB, the sport's governing body, gave the TVA an exemption to make changes to its roster.

This prompted the TVA to make wholesale changes and hastily call up 17 players who were not in the original side.

Four players in the original team tested negative for Covid-19 but were not included in the new squad for safety and health of all parties involved.

The new team are led by the Fab Five -- Pleumjit Thinkaow, Nootsara Tomkom, Wilavan Apinyapong, Malika Kanthong and Onuma Sittirak.

"I was worried that my mother would feel stressed but instead she told me not to be afraid [of Covid-19] and to do it for the country," said Malika, who had announced her retirement from international volleyball.

It could be their last tournament for Thailand as the TVA wanted to build a young side that could earn the country its first Olympic appearance in the sport at Paris 2024.

The Thai team will be guided by 35-year-old coach Kittikun Sriutthawong when they compete in the third edition of the VNL.

All members of the Thai team received their Covid-19 vaccine shots this week.

The Southeast Asian squad placed 15th and 12th in the first two VNL editions.

In the first week of the 2021 VNL in Rimini, Italy, the Thais will be against Japan on May 25, South Korea on May 26 and China on May 27.

After five weeks, the top four teams from the preliminary round will complete in the final round.