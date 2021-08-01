Section
Boxer Chatchai-decha falters in Olympics quarter-final
Sports

published : 1 Aug 2021 at 16:41

writer: Online reporters

Chatchai-decha Butdee (right) in action against Cuban Lazaro Alvarez in a quarter-final bout at the Tokyo Games on Sunday. (Thailand Boxing Association photo)
Thai boxer Chatchai-decha lost 3-2 to Cuba's Lazaro Alvarezoses in a quarter-final bout at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, capping a disappointing day for Thailand.

The veteran boxer suffered early exits at the Olympics in London 2012 and Rio 2016. Now aged 36, the Tokyo Games could be his last.

Chatchai-decha would have been guaranteed at least a bronze medal had he beaten Alvarez.

Earlier, Jutamas Jitpong lost to Turkey's Buse Naz Cakiroglu in a quarter-final bout in the women's flyweight (51kg) division, dampening Thai hopes of adding to the gold medal won by taekwando champion Panipak Wongpattanakit.

