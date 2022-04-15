Rabbits ready for ACL opener, says coach

Pathum United coach Makoto Teguramori (right) is hoping for a victory over Melblourne City on Friday.

BG Pathum United coach Makoto Teguramori is eyeing three points from the Rabbits' AFC Champions League Group G opener against Melbourne City on Friday.

The match will kick off at 6pm at Pathum Thani Stadium and will be followed by the game between United City of the Philippines and South Korea's Jeonnam Dragons at 9pm.

Teguramori told a pre-match press conference on Thursday that his men were ready for the match.

"When I took over as the head coach of the team, the board wanted the team to get ready for the ACL," said the Japanese coach.

"For Thai League 1, I have made some adjustments and the players now understand the tactics. It has been going well so we are ready for the ACL tournament.

"Melbourne City team have many good players and their teamwork is also very good, but we must stick to our own style.

"If we can pick up three points from this game, it will motivate us in a big way for our remaining group stage games."

Training ground trouble

Chiang Rai United will kick off their Group J campaign against Kitchee SC from Hong Kong in Buri Ram on Saturday.

There are only three teams left in the group after Chinese Super League giants Shanghai Port FC pulled out of the tournament. The third club in the pool is Vissel Kobe from Japan.

Chiang Rai United advisory chairman Miti Tiyapairat expressed concerns about the training field in Buri Ram.

"Today, we had our first training session in Buri Ram and the training pitch was really bad -- it's much different from the competition venue," said Miti.

"The field is pretty uneven and our main concern is to avoid injuries to our players before the game against Kitchee SC on Saturday [tomorrow]."

The Group J matches were moved to Buri Ram because the Beetles' home ground failed to meet the AFC's standards.