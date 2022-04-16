Spurs suffer setback at home

Brighton midfielder Tariq Lamptey (left) and Spurs’ defender Sergio Reguilon fight for the ball during the clubs’ Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday. (AFP Photo)

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur blew a chance to strengthen their grip on fourth place in the Premier League as they suffered a 1-0 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Antonio Conte’s side produced a lacklustre display and looked set for a frustrating stalemate before Leandro Trossard made things even worse with a 90th-minute winner.

After four successive wins the pre-match mood in north London was one of optimism but Tottenham’s performance was in stark contrast to the bright spring sunshine.

They managed only one goal attempt in a dismal first half in which Brighton were by far the better side.

Spurs showed a little more urgency after the break with Son Heung-min twice having shots blocked, but Brighton always carried the greater goal threat and deservedly took the points when Trossard cut in from the left and beat Hugo Lloris with a low angled shot with the outside of his foot.

Tottenham stay fourth with 57 points, just three points ahead of Arsenal who have two games in hand and play later on Saturday at Southampton.

Brighton moved up to 10th with 40 points.