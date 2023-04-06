Petsukumvit up against Kongthoranee

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, right, fights Gingsanglek Tor Laksong recently.

This week's ONE Lumpinee 12 features 10 Muay Thai battles and two MMA bouts, organisers said on Wednesday.

In the headliner at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, two former Rajadamnern Stadium world champions will look to keep their hot streaks alive as Petsukumvit Boi Bangna takes on Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight bout.

Petsukumvit has reeled off two impressive wins to start his ONE career, having topped Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Petchmuangsri Tded99 in his first two bouts.

On the other hand, Kongthoranee made a winning start to his own ONE tenure when he knocked out Gingsanglek Tor Laksong in February.

In the co-main event, Petlampun Muadablampang fights to keep the momentum rolling from his impressive debut last month.

The 26-year-old knocked out Rambong Sor Therapat to notch career win No.45 at ONE Lumpinee 8.

Standing opposite him will be ONE debutant Sunvo TDed99.

The 20-year-old Muay Thai prodigy will be desperate to make a grand entrance of his own as he steps out on the global stage for the first time.

ONE Lumpinee 12 will also see the introduction of three more former champions to the ONE roster.

Stablemates and former Rajadamnern Stadium champions Mohawk Ngorbangkapi and Chalawan Ngorbangkapi will make their promotional debuts against fellow newcomers Dentungtong Singha Mawynn and Zeta Chor Chokamnuay respectively.

Also making his ONE debut on the night will be decorated French fighter Rafi Bohic.

The former eight-time Muay Thai world champion is set to lock horns with 20-year-old rising star Tapaokaew Singha Mawynn.

The fight card will be opened up by two mixed martial arts showdowns, the first of which will feature two Thailand-based international fighters as South Korea's Lee Do-Gyeom faces off with Brazil's Guilherme Antunes.

Following the night's opener, long-time ONE veteran Keanu Subba looks to extend his three-fight winning streak when he takes on Kyrgyz featherweight Nurzaman Ashbaev.

A staple of the featherweight division since 2015, Subba has fought the who's who of the weight class including current ONE world champions Christian Lee and Tang Kai.

After the MMA fights, the rest of the card will be all Muay Thai action.

Tickets to watch the event at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium are available at www.thaiticketmajor.com. Also Channel 7HD will televise live the programme from 8.30pm.