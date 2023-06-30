Section
FAT chief ready to support clubs' bid to manage T1
Sports

FAT chief ready to support clubs' bid to manage T1

published : 30 Jun 2023 at 06:24

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

FAT president Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang.
Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang says he is open to the idea of separating Thai League 1 from the national governing body.

A proposal to let a separate entity run the top league was floated by its 16 member clubs after the TV right bids for the new season plummeted to about 50 million baht.

However, in a statement on Thursday, Somyot cautioned that a number of other pertinent matters would have to be taken into account before the plan could become a reality.

"I appreciate the efforts of the Thai League 1 member clubs for their efforts and I'll have no objection to their plan if it could help Thai football move forward," said Somyot.

"The clubs concerned believe that they can bring in more money in TV rights and privileges and run the league in a better way. If they can manage that then I am happy to go along.

"However, they would have to ensure that no FAT rules and regulations are breached in any way and must understand that the change would have to be approved by the association's executive board and its congress.

"There are a lot of strings attached to Thai League 1 with the most important being the development and progress of our national teams.

"They would have to come up with a plan that also ascertains the impact of the change on the other professional leagues in the country, the youth league, futsal, training of referees and coaches and development of the game at the grassroots level."

