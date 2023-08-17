Panipak wants to sign off with gold

Prayut tells Hangzhou squad to do their best

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, right, talks to Thailand's Asian Games athletes at Government House on Wednesday. (Photo: GOVERNMENT HOUSE)

Taekwondo star Panipak Wongpattanakit has vowed to win gold in Hangzhou in what is expected to be her last Asian Games.

The 19th Asian Games, postponed from last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are scheduled to take place from Sept 23-Oct 8 in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

Panipak, 26, has been dominant in the 49kg class and is the defending champion at both the Asian Games and Olympics.

"This will be my third Asian Games," Panipak told a meet-the-press event organised by the Sports Reporters and Photographers Association of Thailand.

"I won bronze in my first Asian Games [in South Korea in 2014] and gold in my second Games [in Indonesia in 2018]. I think this will be my last Asian Games so I want to win gold."

She said her dangerous opponents are likely to be those from China and Iran although there could be dark horses.

"We have to do our homework and study our opponents all the time. We can't underestimate anyone. Our opponents are always well-prepared to face us so we need new technique and surprise tactics to counter them," said Panipak, who also claimed bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Earlier, she said she will retire after the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The Surat Thani native is arguably Thailand's most successful athlete on the international stage.

Apart from the Olympic and Asian Games gold medals, she has also secured the world title twice.

Nicknamed "Tennis," Panipak is considered one of Thailand's best hopes in Hangzhou. The kingdom also aim to win titles in sepak takraw and boxing, among other sports.

Thailand brought home 11 gold medals from the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha welcomed the Thai Asian Games contingent to Government House on Wednesday.

Gen Prayut told them to do their best and earn a good reputation for the country.

"I'd like to give you moral support. I hope will you do your best and perform with determination and spirit," Prayut said.

"You must respect the rules and use sports to strengthen relations with other countries."

Some 200 athletes and officials were present at Wednesday's function.

They were led by Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Gongsak Yodmani, and Thai Olympic secretary-general Wit Devahastin na Ayudhya.

Thailand are sending 940 athletes and 335 officials to the Hangzhou Games. They will compete in 40 sports with the government allocating 1.283 billion baht for the purpose.