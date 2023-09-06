War Elephants 'feeling pressure' ahead of King's Cup

Thailand players train at the Prince Royal's College in Chiang Mai ahead of the King's Cup 2023.

Thailand coach Mano Polking on Tuesday admitted his men were under pressure as they prepared to face higher-ranked teams in the King's Cup.

The prestigious event gets underway on Thursday with the War Elephants taking on Lebanon and Iraq facing India at Chiang Mai's 700th Anniversary Stadium.

The Thai national team had their first full-team training session at the Prince Royal's College in Chiang Mai on Tuesday.

"We want to have better results than the last year. In fact, we want to win the title," said Polking on Tuesday.

"There is pressure on the players because they will be up against strong teams in the tournament.

"But it is a good preparation for the Asian Cup early next year and the World Cup qualifiers, which will begin later this year."

Polking added: "Today is the first time for the team to train with all the 23 players available. Before this, we trained in Bangkok.

"We have studied the style of our opponents and have a gameplan ready for the opening match.

"Now that all the top players have joined the squad, we might add some more tactics."

U23 side play on Wednesday

Thailand U23 coach Issara Sritaro has urged his players to aim for a top-place finish in Group H of the AFC U23 Championship qualifiers at Chonburi Stadium.

The Thais play the Philippines at 8.30pm on Wednesday and the match will be televised live by Thai Rath TV and AIS play. Malaysia meet Bangladesh in the earlier game.

All the group winners and the four best second-placed teams will join hosts Qatar in the finals, set to be played from April 15-May 3, 2024.