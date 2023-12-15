Killer Wasps and Sharks meet

Prachuap players take part in a training session on Thursday.

Tailenders Prachuap host second-bottom side Chonburi in Thai League 1 on Friday night.

After 12 games, Prachuap have six points and Chonburi 10.

Bozidar Bandovic quit as coach of Prachuap recently after the Killer Wasps suffered five consecutive defeats in the league.

Former Thailand international Dusit Chalermsan has been appointed as interim coach until the end of the first half of the season.

Chonburi and Japanese coach Makoto Teguramori parted ways recently with Nutthawut Vijitwetchakarn named caretaker boss.

Nutthawut got off to a losing start last week when the Sharks suffered a 2-0 home defeat against Port.

It could be a good chance for both sides to earn three points, particularly for former champs Chonburi who had been expected to finish in the top 10.

Nutthawut will try to halt the Sharks' skid at four games.

Third-placed Port host champions Buriram United on Sunday.

Port beat Chonburi for their first win in five league games last week.

Buriram also returned to winning ways last week when they beat Nakhon Pathom 4-1 after five successive draws.

Port have 23 points from 13 games and sit third, one place above Buriram who have 21 points from 11 matches.

Buriram will hope to bounce back after their elimination from the AFC Champions League, having lost to Japan's Ventforet Kofu in midweek.

Leaders Bangkok United and second-placed BG Pathum United should have few problems when they visit Trat and Khon Kaen respectively.

Meanwhile, Port yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese side Avispa Fukuoka to form an alliance in youth football development.

Fukuoka finished seventh in the Japanese league this season and also won the Levain Cup.

The Japanese club on Thursday conducted football clinics for young players in the Klong Toey area.