Thai ace Ratchanok back in action after injury lay-off

Ratchanok Intanon will play Thet Htar Thuzar of Myanmar in the first round.

Ratchanok Intanon will return to action after a long injury lay-off at the season-opening Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur this week.

The Thai world No.13, who was sidelined for nearly three months, will begin the 2024 season at the BWF World Tour Super 1000 event between Jan 9-14 at Kuala Lumpur's Axiata Arena.

Ratchanok, 28, has been drawn to face the 12th-ranked Thet Htar Thuzar of Myanmar in the first round.

Ratchanok, who won the tournament in 2022, could face Olympic champion Chen Yufei of China in the last 16. Second seed Chen will play Japan's Aya Ohori in her opening match.

Reigning world champion and fifth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn will play Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the men's singles first round.

Another Thai player in the draw is Kantaphon Wangcharoen, who will face Lin Chun-yi of Taiwan in his opening match.

The two Thais could face off in the last 16 if they get past their first hurdles.

Another Thai star Pornpicha Choeikeewong will meet Wang Zhiyi of China in her women's singles opener.

Supanida Katethong will have a tough opener against defending champion and third seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan while Busanan Ongbamrungphan will play Gao Fangjie of China.

Mixed doubles sixth seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai will face Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of Netherlands while Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran will play fourth seeds Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping of China.

In the women's doubles event, Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai will face Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu of Australia.

The tournament offers a total prize money of US$1.3 million (approximately 44.2 million baht).

There are three more World Tour events in January including the India Open (World Tour 750), Indonesia Masters (World Tour 500) and the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters (World Tour 300).