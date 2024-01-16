Upbeat Thais kick off campaign Tuesday

Ishii wants his men to put in their best effort

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii and captain Theerathon Bunmathan attend a press conference ahead of their Asian Cup opener. (Photo supplied)

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii has urged the War Elephants to put in their best effort when they take on higher-ranked Kyrgyzstan in their first Group F game of the Asian Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.

In another Group F encounter, former champions Saudi Arabia will play Oman on Tuesday.

The clash between Thailand and Kyrgyzstan takes place at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium at 9.30pm (Thai time) and will be televised live by PPTV HD 36 and T-Sports 7 channels.

Ishii made light of the fact the Thailand are the lowest ranked team in Group F at a pre-match press conference on Monday.

"We may be the lowest ranked team in the group but that does not mean that we don't stand a chance of progressing to the next stage of the tournament," said the Japanese coach.

"We are missing some key players like Chanathip Songkrasin and Teerasil Dangda but we do have players who have the potential of helping us spring a few surprises.

"We learned a lot from our [5-0] loss to Japan on the New Year's Day and we have tried to improve our team.

"I am simply hoping that my players will put in their best effort in every game.

"Vietnam are also a Southeast Asian team and they did well against Japan. They lost 4-2 but fought till the end. This is something my players would have to do as well."

Kyrgyzstan coach Stefan Tarkovic said his men were "100 percent ready for the match with Thailand and are looking forward to the opening game."

Thailand captain Theerathon Bunmathan said: "Kyrgyzstan are a good team and their wingers have speed but we need to concentrate on our game more than that of our opponents."

Saudi coach blasts players

Saudi Arabia coach Roberto Mancini criticised the players who left the national camp ahead of the Asian Cup due to a potential lack of playing time, saying on Monday that he only wanted players ready to fight for the shirt.

Goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, midfielder Salman Al-Faraj and full back Sultan Al-Ghannam were excluded by Mancini ahead of the continental tournament in Qatar and the Italian manager said they were all in the initial list of players called up.

"They were on the list. Salman told me he doesn't want to play in the friendly games. I asked Sultan if he was happy to play and he told me he wasn't happy," Mancini told reporters ahead of their group opener against Oman.

"Players don't decide if they play or not, I decide. Nawaf told me he'd come but the day after, in Riyadh, he said he didn't want to come. We tried to speak with him and put him on the list.

"Three days ago he went to our goalkeeper coach and said 'I don't want to stay here if I don't get to play'.

"I only want players who fight for their country." Bangkok Post/Reuters