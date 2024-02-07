FAT revamp tops voters' wish list on eve of polls

Nualphan Lamsam during her tour to meet the voting members.

With a day to go before the election, former national men's team manager Nualphan Lamsam has emerged as the overwhelming favourite to become the next president of the Football Association of Thailand.

Nualphan, nicknamed "Madam Pang" by the Thai media, is among five candidates vying for the top office of the national football governing body.

The four other candidates are Warong Thiuthas, Payurin 'Pauline' Ngarmpring, Thanasak Suraprasert and Komkrit Napalai.

A poll conducted by Kasem Bundit University (KBU) suggests that Nualphan will receive more than 40 percent of the votes cast by the FAT member clubs on Thursday.

Her closest rival is expected to be Pauline with 22.50 percent votes, followed by Warong Thiuthas (18.89 percent), Komkrit Napalai (10.20) and Thanasak Suraprasert (8.31).

The KBU poll also suggested that a majority of voters (24.50 percent) want the new president to attach priority to restructuring the association with an emphasis on youth development.

Some 22.39 percent of the respondents want systematic development of national teams to top the agenda while almost 18 percent said the standard of domestic leagues should be uplifted.

Another major concern of the FAT voting members is the standard of refereeing with almost 17 percent suggesting that local officials needed improvement.

Over 14 percent also expressed concerns over the paucity of income for the clubs participating in the domestic leagues.

Nualphan, who just ended a nationwide tour to meet the voting members, said she is hoping for a favourable outcome in Thursday's election at the FAT headquarters in Hua Mark.

"I have listened to them [voting clubs] and I know their concerns now. We are all keen to see development of Thai football at all levels," said Nualphan.