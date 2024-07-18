Thai stars eye elusive Games medal

Reigning men's singles world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

For a country that boasts current and former world champions, an Olympic medal remains elusive for Thai badminton players.

Despite competing in every Olympic Games since 1992, the closest Thai badminton players got to a podium finish was at Athens 2004 when Boonsak Ponsana reached the men's singles semi-final and lost to the eventual champion Taufik Hidayat of Indonesia.

Boonsak was also beaten in the bronze medal match by Sony Dawi Kuncoro of Indonesia to finish in fourth place.

This year with nine players having qualified for all five events for the first time in 20 years, hopes are high that the likes of reigning men's singles world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn and mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai -- also former world champions -- might finally put an end to that long wait.

Apart from Kunlavut, Dechapol and Sapsiree, Thailand will be represented by another former world champion Ratchanok Intanon, Supanida Katethong, women's doubles duo Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai, and men's doubles players Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren.

Kunlavut and Supanida, who won the Thailand Open in May, will make their debuts at the quadrennial tournament while Ratchanok will play in her fourth Olympics. For Dechapol, Sapsiree, Jongkolphan and Rawinda, Paris 2024 will be their second Games appearances.

Following the draw last Friday, Ratchanok has the toughest task after being drawn with Taiwan's world No.3 Tai Tzu-ying in a three-player group with only the winner progressing to the knockout stage.

Meanwhile Supanida is expected to get through her group after being paired with much lower-ranked players but could face Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the last 16.

Mixed pair Dechapol and Sapsiree are in the same group with reigning world champions Seo Seung-Jae and Chae Yu-Jung of South Korea while women's doubles duo Jongkolphan and Rawinda are in the same group with second seeds Baek Ha-Na and Lee So-Hee of South Korea.

Kunlavut is expected to come through the group stage after being drawn with players from Finland and Mauritius but could face hot favourite Shi Yuqi of China in the quarter-finals while men's doubles pair Supak and Kittinupong are in Group B with Korean fourth seeds Kang Min-Hyuk and Seo Seung-Jae of South Korea.

The top two nations in the doubles events will advance to the quarter-finals.

"I think that the players have a chance to reach the quarter-finals especially in the men's singles and the mixed doubles events," said Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, president of the Badminton Association of Thailand.

"Right now we need to give them [the players] support and hope that they will have a "golden week" during the Olympics and bring out their best performance and win a medal for Thailand."

For her part, Supanida said she is very excited to compete in her first Olympics.

"I'm very excited because this will be my first Olympic Games," said the left-hander. "The competition will be tough for sure but I will be ready. I hope I can win a medal for Thailand.

"Hopefully the fans will cheer us [Thai players] on. They are very important and all the athletes will need all the support they can get," she added.

Supanida was the first player to leave for Paris last night while the rest of the squad and the coaching staff will head to the French capital next Monday.

The badminton competition at Paris 2024 will take place between July 27-Aug 5. The group stage finishes on July 31.

Ratchanok Intanon will face Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan in the group stage.