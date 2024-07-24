Thai athletes put new spin on unloved Olympic jacket

Thai table tennis players pair the much-criticised dress jacket with elephant-patterned pants during a break from training in Paris on Tuesday. (Photo: Aueaviriyayothin Wanwisa Facebook account)

The old, unloved Thai Olympic team uniform may have been officially dumped but the country’s table tennis players have decided it should not be left in the closet for good.

The ping pong players took a break from a training session in Paris on Tuesday to don the dropped outfit, this time accessorised for a more casual look.

They mixed the jacket with elephant-patterned pants — the ultimate tourist cliche — and posted the photos on the Facebook page of player Wanwisa Aueaviriyayothin, along with a message reminding readers not to take it seriously.

“It looks cool. What do you think?” she wrote.

The new look was also shared on Stadium TH, an official Facebook page created for Thai players at the Paris Games, on Wednesday. Some commenters declared the pairing creative, others said it was so-so or unacceptable.

The traditional silk dress uniform originally designed for all Thai athletes and staff was booed by the public when it was revealed with badminton superstar Sapsiree Taerattanachai as a model. She wore it with official trousers. The outfit was supposed intended for the Thai team to wear for the opening ceremony of the Games on Friday.

Critics called the outfit outdated and unsuitable for the hot summer in the French capital. Some said it was perfect to don for a local government meeting upcountry, but not for showcasing Thainess to the world during the Games.

Under public pressure, the Olympic Committee of Thailand last Friday decided to replace it and allow athletes to wear their official sports uniforms, which are more casual and still demonstrate Thai character with the Ban Chiang pattern.