Thai stars gear up for battles in Paris

Thai athletes from badminton, boxing, cycling, rowing and shooting will begin their Paris 2024 Olympics campaign on Saturday.

Mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai rest after their training session.

In badminton, the group stage action starts with mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai first on the court to face Dutch duo Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek in Group B.

Men's singles world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn will take on Georges Julien Paul of Mauritius in Group C while women's singles hope Supanida Katethong will play Juliana Viana Vieira of Brazil in Group D.

Men's doubles pair Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren will play Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov of France in Group B and women's doubles players Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai will also face French opponents Margot Lambert and Anne Tran in Group D.

Eight boxers qualified for the Paris tournament.

Three of them will be in action in the round of 32 today, including Jutamas Jitpong, Thananya Somnuek and Weerapon Jongjoho.

Jutamas will fight Sara Cirkovic of Serbia in the women's 54kg division, Thananya will take on Donjeta Sadiku of Kosovo in the women's 60kg bout and Weerapon will face Cristian Javier Pinales of the Dominican Republic in the men's 80kg clash.

The other three fighters received a bye in the round of 32, including Banjong Sinsiri (men's 63.5kg), Chuthamat Raksat (women's 50kg) and Janjaem Suwannapheng (women's 60kg).

Cyclist Phetdarin Somrat will compete in the women's individual time trial, one of the events that award medals on the first full day of action of the quadrennial tournament.

Shooter Kamonlak Saencha will take part in the qualification round of the women's 10m air pistol while rower Premanut Wattananusith will compete in the men's singles sculls heats.