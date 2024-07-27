Thai shuttlers begin Olympics in style

Dechapol Puavaranukroh returns a shot as partner Sapsiree Taerattanachai looks on in their group B mixed-doubles match against Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of the Netherlands, at Porte de La Chapelle Arena in Paris on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

Thailand’s badminton stars got their Olympic campaign off to a good start on Saturday, beginning with the mixed doubles duo of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai, who defeated Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of the Netherlands 21-14, 21-16.

In the men’s singles group stage competition, world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn made quick work of Georges Julien Paul of Mauritius, 21-9, 21-12, in a match that lasted just 37 minutes at Porte de La Chapelle Arena in Paris.

Thailand has players competing in all five badminton events at the Olympics for the first time in 20 years.

In addition to Kunlavut and the mixed doubles stars, Ratchanok Intanon and Supanida Katethong are competing in women’s singles. Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai (women’s doubles) and Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren (men’s doubles) complete the nine-player line-up.

The men’s and women’s doubles teams were scheduled to play on Saturday evening Paris time.

Officials of the Badminton Association of Thailand are expecting their players to at least reach the quarter-finals, especially in the men’s singles and the mixed doubles events.

Ratchanok has a tricky assignment after being drawn with her longtime rival Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan in the group stage, with only one player advancing to the knockout round.

China’s shuttlers also got off to a fast start as the badminton competition opened, with women’s world number six He Bingjiao and top-ranked men’s doubles duo Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang drilling through their opponents.

China has won 47 medals since badminton became an Olympic sport in 1992 — more than double the combined tally of Indonesia and South Korea, the second and third most successful teams.