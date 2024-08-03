Eyes on Thai boxers to deliver

Janjaem Suwannapheng fights Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey for a place in the 66kg boxing semi-finals. (Photo: Reuters)

Thailand could secure their first medals of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Saturday.

Two women boxers -- Janjaem Suwannapheng and Chuthamat Raksat -- will step into the ring for their quarter-final bouts tonight, with the winners advancing to the semi-finals which guarantee at least a bronze medal.

The two are the only remaining Thai boxers in the quadrennial tournament as Bunjong Sinsiri was knocked out in the quarter-finals on Thursday night.

Chuthamat will be the first of the two to enter the ring at the North Paris Arena in Villepinte as she takes on China's Wu Yu in the women's 50kg quarter-finals.

The 31-year-old from Buri Ram was a silver medallist at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

Janjaem will then meet Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women's 66kg quarter-final clash.

The 23-year-old is a two-time world championship medallist at 66kg (silver 2023, bronze 2022).

Bunjong lost to Erislandy Alvarez Borges of Cuba 5-0 in the last eight of the men's 63.5kg as all three Thai men boxers were sent packing.

Ratchanok faces Tunjung

Badminton star Ratchanok Intanon will face Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the women's singles quarter-finals as Thailand continues its quest for an elusive medal in the sport.

Ratchanok defeated long-time rival Tai Tzu-ying in her final group match on Wednesday and received a bye in the round of 16.

Tunjung overcame Kim Ga-Eun of South Korea to make the last eight.

Another Thai hope Supanida Katethong exited the tournament after losing to Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 6-21, 13-21 in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Men's doubles pair Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren also bowed out, losing to Tokyo gold medallists Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin of Taiwan 14-21, 17-21 in the quarter-finals.

Sprinter Puripol Boonson will begin his challenge as the men's 100m preliminary round takes place today. The semi-finals and the final will be held tomorrow.

Shooters Kamonlak Saencha and Tanyaporn Prucksakorn will compete in the women's 25m pistol final competition.

In the men's golf competition, Phachara Khongwatmai shot an opening one-under 70 while Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit a three-over 74 on Thursday.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama led the 60-player field by two shots after an opening 63 at Le Golf National.

Shooting gold for Swiss

Switzerland's Chiara Leone won the gold in the women's 50-metre rifle three positions yesterday.

Sagen Maddalena from the United States won the silver while China's Zhang Qiongyue took the bronze.

Leone's total of 464.4 is an Olympic record as she followed in the footsteps of compatriot Nina Christen, who won the gold in Tokyo.

Croatia rower Valent Sinkovic celebrated his 36th birthday by coming from behind to win a sensational gold in the men's pair together with his brother Martin.

With the British crew of Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Tom George having led for most of the race, the brothers made a late break for glory and crossed the line in a time of 6:32.66, 0.45 seconds ahead of the British crew.

The Swiss pair of Roman Roeoesli and Andrin Gulich took the bronze in a time of 6:24.76. bangkok post/agencies