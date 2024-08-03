Thai boxer Janjaem guaranteed a medal after win

Victor in women’s 66kg quarter-final is Thailand’s last hope after loss by Chuthamat

Janjaem Suwannapheng in action against Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women’s 66kg quarter-final on Saturday at the North Paris Arena in Villepinte, France. (Photo: Reuters)

Thai boxer Janjaem Suwannapheng is guaranteed at least a bronze medal after defeating Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in their women’s 66kg quarter-final bout on Saturday evening at the Olympics in Paris.

Janjaem, 23, was declared the winner on points on the scorecards of four of the five judges in the bout at the North Paris Arena in Villepinte.

The next opponent for Janjaem, a two-time world championship medalist, was to be decided later on Saturday night Paris time. But one of the four contenders in the semi-finals will be Imane Khelif, the Algerian at the centre of a huge storm over gender eligibility. She defeated Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary in the evening’s other quarter-final in the 66kg division.

In Olympic boxing, two bronze medals are awarded: one to each of the losing semi-finalists.

Janjaem’s victory followed disappointment for compatriot Chuthamat Raksat, who was defeated by Wu Yu of China in the women’s 50kg quarter-finals.

Wu was declared the winner on points, 5-0, over the 31-year-old from Buri Ram, who had been a silver medallist at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.