Apologetic Komet vows to train harder for future meets

The BMX Racing team pose upon their arrival at the airport on Sunday.

BMX racer Komet Supraset has apologised for his disappointing performance in Paris and vowed to continue training hard for the SEA Games and Asian Games.

Asian champion Komet did not make it through from the quarter-final stage.

"This was my first Olympic Games, and although I could not qualify into the next round, I tried my best," said Komet, who returned from Paris on Sunday.

"I will continue to train hard and correct the mistakes I made to prepare for the SEA Games in Thailand next year and the Asian Games in Japan and also the next Olympic Games."

Thai cycling chief Gen Decha Hemkrasi added, "Although Komet did not have a good result in Paris, he showed a lot of grit and determination. It's a pity that he was slow from the starting point."