Taekwondo star Panipak going for gold

Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit of Thailand in action against Lena Stojkovic of Croatia in the women’s 49kg semi-final on Wednesday at the Grand Palais in Paris. (Photo: Reuters)

PARIS - Taekwondo star Panipak Wongpattanakit is once more within reach of Olympic gold for Thailand after defeating Lena Stojkovic 2-0 in the women’s 49kg semi-final on Wednesday.

The Tokyo 2020 gold medalist is scheduled to face Guo King of China at 2.19am Thursday Thailand time as she seeks to defend her title.

A win by the reigning Olympic champion would be a fitting birthday president for Panipak, who will turn 27 on Thursday.

The Surat Thani native has said she would retire from the sport after the Olympics and is looking to end her illustrious career on a high.

Also competing in Paris are the men’s 68kg 2022 Asian Games gold medallist Banlung Tabtimdang and women’s 67kg fighter Sasikarn Tongchan.

Banlung will be in action on Thursday and Sasikarn’s event will take place on Friday. (story continues below)

Theerapong Silachai of Thailand competes in the men’s 61kg weightlifting event on Wednesday in Paris. He finished with a silver from total lifts of 303kg. (Photo: Reuters)

Silver for Theerapong

Elsewhere on Wednesday, weightlifter Theerapong Silachai won a silver in the men’s 61kg event, lifting a total of 303kg. Li Fabin of China took the gold with a total of 310kg.

Thai lifters last competed at the Olympics at Rio 2016 where they won two gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

They did not take part in the Covid-postponed Tokyo Games in 2021 due to a doping scandal.

Weightlifting is Thailand’s second most successful sport at the Olympics with 15 medals counting Theerapong’s. Thai boxers have won 17.