Thai lifter Duangaksorn's dream fails to materialise

Thailand's Duangaksorn Chaidee in action on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

The Thai weightlifting team ended their Paris Olympics campaign with three medals after Duangaksorn Chaidee fell short of a podium finish in the women's over 81kg division at the South Paris Arena on Sunday.

In the opening round, Duangaksorn failed in her first and second attempts on 120kg but pulled it off with her third try to finish fifth after the snatch category.

In the clean and jerk, Duangaksorn lifted 152kg in her first attempt and missed the second and third lifts of 156kg and 160kg to finish with a 272kg total.

Theerapong Silachai and Surodchana Khambao won silver and bronze medals in the men's 61kg and the women's 49kg events on Wednesday, the first day of the weightlifting competition.

Weeraphon Wichuma added the third medal -- a silver -- in the men's 73kg division on Thursday.

China's Li Wenwen won the gold medal, South Korea's Park Hye-Jeong took silver and Britain's Emily Campbell claimed bronze.

On Saturday, Georgia's Lasha Talakhadze won a third straight Olympic heavyweight (over 102kg) gold medal.

The Georgian is unbeaten in major championships since his first world title in 2015, but unusually he had to come from behind.

Gor Minasyan, an Olympic medallist for Armenia in 2016 but representing Bahrain in Paris, lifted 1kg more in the snatch half of the competition.

In the clean and jerk, Talakhadze delivered when he had to, wheeling and wobbling round the stage on his second lift before locking his arms and settling his feet to secure a total of 470kg.

Varazdat Lalayan of Armenia tried to pass that but failed and finished second, 3kg back. Minasyan was third. bangkok post/agencies