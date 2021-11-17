Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Humans bigger threat than AI, says chess legend Kasparov
Tech

Humans bigger threat than AI, says chess legend Kasparov

published : 17 Nov 2021 at 11:22

newspaper section: Life

writer: AFP

Chess Grandmaster and Avast Security Ambassador Garry Kasparov plays simultaneous chess games at the Web Summit in Lisbon, on Nov 3. (Photo: AFP)
Chess Grandmaster and Avast Security Ambassador Garry Kasparov plays simultaneous chess games at the Web Summit in Lisbon, on Nov 3. (Photo: AFP)

Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov was beaten by a supercomputer -- but when it comes to artificial intelligence, he is firmly convinced that it's the humans who pose the real threat.

Kasparov has remained fascinated by technology since his famous matches against IBM's Deep Blue computer in the 1990s.

When he wasn't busy taking on 10 simultaneous chess opponents at Lisbon's Web Summit earlier this month -- handily beating them all in 45 minutes -- he spoke about AI's growing role in society.

"We live in a world where machines are playing bigger and bigger roles. Whether you like it or not, it's happening," he said.

"There is simply no evidence that machines are threatening us. The real danger comes not from killer robots but from people -- because people still have a monopoly on evil."

The true threat, the Kremlin critic says, comes from "the dictatorial, totalitarian countries and the terrorists who will use this technology to harm us".

While Terminator-style robo-assassins remain the stuff of science fiction, human rights groups are already pushing for international laws to restrict the use of so-called "killer robots", predicting that AI will transform warfare in the years to come.

At the Web Summit, meanwhile, tech gurus have spent the week discussing more positive potential applications of AI, from intelligent chatbots that boost our mental health to sorting plastic waste.

Kasparov might be described as a techno-optimist, but he does not totally dismiss the fears of AI naysayers who worry that robots will replace jobs once done by humans, from factory workers to truck drivers.

"It will be painful, no doubt about it. I don't want to sound callous -- people will lose jobs. But look at the big picture," he said. "Humanity always wins with more technology brought in."

He pointed to the speed at which vaccines were developed in response to Covid-19, a lightning effort compared to work fighting earlier diseases, as something that made him hopeful about the power of innovation.

But he called for better regulation worldwide to help limit the negative impact of social media and other evolving technologies.

"What I want is a good public debate that will end up with recommendations to the government," he said.

"Because it's governments who could make legislation to force corporations to start doing things that will minimise the damage."

He spoke amid growing international calls for the immense power of tech giants like Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon to be reined in.

Facebook in particular has faced intense criticism over leaked documents showing that company executives knew about their sites' potential to harm people's safety on numerous fronts.

Kasparov suggested that authorities have struggled to regulate fast enough to keep up with the social media revolution partly "because governments look at big tech as a source of income".

However we end up regulating social networks, he predicted that no legislation can totally eliminate the harm it causes, from hate speech to making teenagers feel bad about themselves.

"Anybody who tells you we can eliminate it, it's absolutely impossible," he said. "Because social platforms are the kind of business where conflict is built-in."

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Duterte daughter joins Marcos as running mate in Philippines election

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter agreed on Tuesday to be running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr in next year's presidential election, her spokesperson said, confirming weeks of speculation of an alliance between two powerful families.

16 Nov 2021
Thailand

Duped women, casino staff rescued from Cambodia

SA KAEO: Police are interviewing three women rescued two weeks ago after being held for ransom in Cambodia, according to the Klong Luek police.

16 Nov 2021
Thailand

Operators of Pattaya entertainment venues step up calls to lift alcohol ban

CHON BURI: Impatient operators of entertainment venues in Pattaya have stepped up their calls for the lifting of the alcohol ban to boost tourism in this beach town.

16 Nov 2021