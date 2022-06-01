Singapore tech salaries may soar up to 30%

A view of a book-scanning robot used by Singapore's National Library Board, to scan and report misplaced books, in Singapore, April 25, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

Technology-sector salaries in Singapore are set to soar in the next couple of years amid a hiring boom particularly in finance, according to Singapore's media.

Recruitment agencies see pay rises of 15% to 30% in the next one to two years, up from about 10% to 15%, the Straits Times (ST) reported on Tuesday. That is expected amid a hiring boom as companies work on their digital transformation, Randstad’s Clarence Quek told the ST. Startups and Chinese tech firms expanding in Singapore are also competing for tech talent, the paper said.

Quek sees salaries rising 25% to 30% amid demand for data analysts, data engineers, back-end developers and user interface designers, he said.

In addition, every technology candidate in Singapore and other major economies is getting two or three job offers, Michael Page Singapore managing director Nilay Khandelwal said -- though he also said that the macroeconomic situation is getting trickier, and employers are more cautious than they were a couple of months ago.

Last week, Monetary Authority of Singapore Managing Director Ravi Menon said there may be more than 9,400 new hiring opportunities for permanent roles in the financial sector this year, with more than 3,000 in the area of technology.