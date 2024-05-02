Two chefs unite for a special dinner
text size
Life
Social & Lifestyle

Two chefs unite for a special dinner

SOCIAL & LIFESTYLE

PUBLISHED : 2 May 2024 at 05:30

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

Two chefs unite for a special dinner
Quince Eatery

Chef Bank of Aromkwan, who shares a mutual love of smoke, charcoal and open-flame cooking, will join hands with chef Shane of Quince Bangkok for the "Quince x Aromkwan: Inferno" dinner, at Quince on Soi Somkid, Phloenchit Road, on May 16 at 5pm.

The evening is set to be a fun and indulgent feast which will draw inspiration from both restaurants and be stacked with flavourful bites.

However, it's not just about the food but the experience. It's about gathering with friends, sharing stories and making memories over plates piled high with goodness.

In true Aromkwan fashion, this meal will be accompanied by chef Bank's trademark performative flair. Anyone who has had a meal at the restaurant will be aware of the show in store for guests on this special night.

Chef Bank, left, and chef Shane. (Photos courtesy of Quince Eatery)

This special sharing menu is best enjoyed with family and friends. All pre-bookings will receive a complimentary welcome cocktail or mocktail designed by Quince's talented bar team especially for this event.

Wine Garage will also have their fingerprint at this event and provide a fun and energetic selection of special wines by the glass and bottle, chosen carefully to match the energy of dishes being served.

Seating starts at 6pm and will go until late. The fee is 2,900 baht per person.

For bookings, call 094-868-2639 or email sirihouse@farandolegroup.com.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

Nakhon Sawan honours Chinese deities

Nakhon Sawan honours Chinese deities

Life
Exploding hearts, tattoo sex mystery, water bottle wars

Exploding hearts, tattoo sex mystery, water bottle wars

Life
New movies out this week: May 1-7

New movies out this week: May 1-7

Life
Moving to sweeter pastures

Moving to sweeter pastures

Life
A modern twist to an iconic manga

A modern twist to an iconic manga

Life

TRENDING