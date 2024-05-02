Two chefs unite for a special dinner

Chef Bank of Aromkwan, who shares a mutual love of smoke, charcoal and open-flame cooking, will join hands with chef Shane of Quince Bangkok for the "Quince x Aromkwan: Inferno" dinner, at Quince on Soi Somkid, Phloenchit Road, on May 16 at 5pm.

The evening is set to be a fun and indulgent feast which will draw inspiration from both restaurants and be stacked with flavourful bites.

However, it's not just about the food but the experience. It's about gathering with friends, sharing stories and making memories over plates piled high with goodness.

In true Aromkwan fashion, this meal will be accompanied by chef Bank's trademark performative flair. Anyone who has had a meal at the restaurant will be aware of the show in store for guests on this special night.

Chef Bank, left, and chef Shane. (Photos courtesy of Quince Eatery)

This special sharing menu is best enjoyed with family and friends. All pre-bookings will receive a complimentary welcome cocktail or mocktail designed by Quince's talented bar team especially for this event.

Wine Garage will also have their fingerprint at this event and provide a fun and energetic selection of special wines by the glass and bottle, chosen carefully to match the energy of dishes being served.

Seating starts at 6pm and will go until late. The fee is 2,900 baht per person.