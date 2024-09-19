A day of fun and film awaits at Cinema Oasis

The Bangkok Filmmakers Group (BKFG) is excited to invite cinema lovers, filmmakers and creatives to the Bangkok Filmmakers Group Networking Event on Saturday, at the iconic indie venue Cinema Oasis on Sukhumvit 43. This gathering promises a day brimming with creativity, connection and inspiration, making it an essential event for anyone passionate about filmmaking or eager to engage with the local film community.

What's In Store

Set in a cosy 50-seat cinema, the Bangkok Filmmakers Group Networking Event offers attendees a chance to network, screen work and experience a wide variety of films in a casual and collaborative environment. Whether you're an industry professional, an aspiring filmmaker or simply a movie enthusiast, this is your opportunity to mingle with like-minded individuals, exchange ideas and showcase your talents.

Event Highlights

2-8pm | Networking & Socialising

The event kicks off with a networking session on the Cinema Oasis patio. Complimentary snacks and drinks (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) will be provided, and attendees are welcome to bring additional items to share. As the day progresses, groove to the beats of DJ Freddy Funk, who will be spinning tunes from 5-8pm.

2-4pm | Free Form Screenings & Presentations

This is an open slot for short films, personal projects or presentations by group members. Whether you're presenting a polished film or discussing an ongoing project, this is a fantastic opportunity to have your work shown on the big screen.

4-6pm | Feature Film Screening

A special feature film, Hellhound directed by Joshua Dixon, will be screened during this time slot. Stay tuned for more details about this exciting screening.

6-7pm | Member Showcase

This hour is dedicated to showcasing the incredible work produced by group members. Following each screening, there will be time for Q&A and discussions.

7-8pm | The 60 Second Film Festival

The event concludes with the 60 Second Film Festival, featuring a collection of ultra-short films from both past and new submissions by BKFG members. Expect a variety of creative, concise stories that showcase the diversity and talent within the community.

Screening Schedule

Highlights of the schedule include notable short films such as Assassins Tale X by Ron Smoorenburg, Unlovable Lovers by Clae Sea and Chernobyl by Aidan. Additionally, the member showcase will feature films like Maybell, Her Future by Chun Li, and Crush by Boris Meshkov.