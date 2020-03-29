Phuket confirms another 6 new Covid-19 cases Sunday

Soi Bang La in Patong area is closed as authorities fight the spread of the coronavirus on the resort island of Phuket. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: This southern island resort province has confirmed six more Covid-19 infections, bringing the total to 53, the provincial communicable disease committee revealed on Sunday.

The six new cases, all linked to the Patong area, come after six new infections were reported on Saturday.

Of the total of 53 cases, 46 are still under treatment while seven have recovered and been released.

The six new infections reported on Sunday are:

- A Thai woman, 42, owner of a souvenir shop in Patong area, Kathu district. She had been in close contact with foreign tourists of many nationalities. She fell sick on March 18.

- A Ukrainian woman, 32, a health business operator in tambon Karon, Muang district. She had had close contact with workers at entertainment venues in Soi Bangla, tambon Patong, and foreign tourists. She travelled to Bangkok between March 20-23 and fell sick on March 24.

- A 27-year-old Thai woman who had been in close contact with a New Zealand tourist. They went together to Laos and entertainment places in Soi Nana, Bangkok, before returning to stay together in the Patong area. She fell sick on March 24.

- A Thai man, 37, security guard at an entertainment venue in Soi Bangla, tambon Patong, Kathu district. He became sick on March 23.

- A 36-year-old Thai masseuse in tambon Patong, Kathu district. She had worked closely with foreign tourists of many nationalities and frequented many entertainment places. She fell sick on March 20.

- A 22-year-old Thai woman who had close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 patient in tambon Patong, Kathu district. She had frequented entertainment places in Soi Bangla. She became sick on March 25.