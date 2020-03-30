Phuket's Tha Chat Chai checkpoint closed

Police and administrative officials man the barricade closing the Tha Chat Chai checkpoint early on Monday morning. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Police and administrative officials have closed the Tha Chat Chai checkpoint in tambon Mai Khao of Thalang district at midnight, preventing people from entering or leaving this island resort province, to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The closure was in compliance with order No 11/2020 issued by Phuket governor Pakkapong Taweepat on Sunday.

The exceptions to the closure are vehicles transporting food and essential items - fuel, construction materials, medical equipment - rescue vehicles, ambulances and vehicles for state operations.

Under the same order, people and all kinds of ships are also banned from entering and leaving the province via its international ports, except cargo ships, whose crews must stay onboard.

The ban is effective from March 30-April 30.

When the ban was announced on Sunday evening people from other provinces staying in Phuket began a rush to leave the island via the Tha Chat Chai checkpoint, and Phuket people outside the province hurried to get home before midnight.

After midnight, barricades were placed across the road leading to the checkpoint and police and local officials manned the blockade.

A group of returning Phuket people who arrived shortly afterwards were denied entry. They protested that the ban was enforced so suddenly they had no time to arrive before the deadline.

Supot Roddee, deputy Phuket governor, explained to them the ban was an emergency order made necessary by the increasing number of Covid-19 infections.

Following talks, they were allowed through after having their temperatures taken.