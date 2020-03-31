Thailand reports 127 new coronavirus cases, 1 death Tuesday

Officials spray disinfectant in Yaowarat area in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Thailand reported 127 new coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday, a health official said.

On Monday the country reported 136 new infections and two deaths.

The latest number raise the total number of confirmed infections in Thailand to 1,651 cases and 10 deaths since the country's first case was reported in January.

Cases include 27 Bangkok police officers and at least 19 medical personnel.

Rumours of a Covid-19 outbreak sparked a riot and jailbreak at the Buri Ram provincial prison on Monday, but all 11 escaped inmates have been recaptured.

-- More to follow --