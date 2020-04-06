Incoming flight ban extended to April 18

Thai Airways International airplanes are seen parked at Suvarnabhumi airport, as Thailand temporarily bans all passenger flights from landing in the country to curb the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. (Reuters photo)

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has extended a ban on all commercial flights to Thailand until April 18 to support the country's campaign to contain the coronavirus.

Thailand had banned passenger flights from Saturday to Monday. Hours before the order expired, the aviation regulator issued another announcement extending the ban to April 18.

The extension was in line with efforts to curb the outbreak of Covid-19 under the Emergency Decree, the CAAT said. The new order will end on April 18.

Until that date, only state and military aircraft, emergency landings, technical landings and flights for humanitarian and medical purposes will be allowed, it said.

The ban will effectively delay Thais planning to return to the country after the current ban ends on Monday. They include 35 Thai nationals stranded at Incheon airport in South Korea and 10 at Haneda airport near Tokyo.