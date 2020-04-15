Pattaya mayor poised to impose stricter lockdown

Officials perform health screenings in Pattaya City early this month. (Photo from Pattaya City)

Pattaya will enforce a ramped-up coronavirus lockdown tomorrow with more screening checkpoints being set up in this resort city in Chon Buri.

Pattaya mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem said the number of checkpoints has been increased from five to eight along Sukhumvit Road leading to the city to screen vehicles and people entering.

Non-residents or people not working in Pattaya will be barred entry to the city until the situation returns to normal.

Most of those infected in Pattaya are foreigners and those who work closely with foreigners, Mr Sonthaya said.

People entering the town will be screened at the Sukhumvit checkpoints: in front of Maryvit School; Mini Siam; North Pattaya intersection; Central Pattaya intersection; South Pattaya intersection; Thep Prasit intersection; Wat Bunkanchanaram intersection; and the intersection near the public prosecutors' office.

The checkpoints have been spread across the town in order to prevent traffic congestion caused by motorists entering Pattaya via Sukhumvit Road.

Each checkpoint will be staffed by 27 officials and screening will start from 6am until 10pm daily until the situation improves, Mr Sonthaya said.

People who are not residents but have to work in Pattaya can obtain passes permitting them to enter and leave the city at the Pattaya provincial hall or apply for one at all 7-11 stores in the city, or download one at https://www.pattaya.go.th/permission-certificate/.

People who hold house registrations in Banglamung district must also show their ID cards, along with the passes when going through the checkpoints, while those who live outside the Banglamung area but have to travel to work in Pattaya must also have letters signed by their employers.

The latter must also show letters signed by their landlords, community leaders, or community committee members.

Lorry drivers delivering goods in Pattaya must show letters as well as invoices from their companies, and those who have appointments with doctors must have an appointment letter from a doctor, Mr Sonthaya said.

A local source also said that the Pattaya communicable disease control committee has also suggested setting up a field hospital at the Grand Bella Hotel in central Pattaya as a quarantine facility.