CAAT extends flight ban

Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province has ground to a halt as the ban on inbound passenger flights is extended to the end of this month to help battle the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has extended its inbound flight ban to April 30 except repatriation flights and some others for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) control.

CAAT's director-general Chula Sukmanop announced the ban extension on its media on Wednesday morning. It was the third extension of the ban which was first imposed on April 3. He cited the necessity to maintain the continuation of measures to control the disease.

He extended the ban on inbound passenger flights from 12.01am on April 19 to 11.59pm on April 30 and revoked his previous permissions for inbound passenger flights during the period.

The ban spares state and military aircraft, aircraft making emergency landing and aircraft making technical landing without disembarkation.

It also spares humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights as well as repatriation and cargo flights.

People arriving on the exempted flights are subject to disease control measures including 14-day quarantine and relevant measures imposed under the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations.