Thailand logs 5 new Covid cases, no deaths Sunday

A woman orders her meal in a restaurant during the re-opening of Chatuchak Weekend Market, as the government relaxed measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, in Bangkok on Saturday. (AFP photo)

The government on Sunday reported five new coronavirus cases, bringing the total in Thailand to 3,009. No additional deaths were reported, leaving the accumulated toll at 56.

However, there are four more infected people from the resort island of Phuket, who will be included in figures to be reported on Monday, said Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, two were linked to previous cases and three had travelled abroad, he said.

Slowing numbers of new cases have prompted the government to allow some businesses to reopen after weeks of semi-lockdown.

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

