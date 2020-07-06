Stranded Thais return from Philippines, one with fever

Officials direct Thai passengers arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport from Manila to buses waiting to take them to quarantine. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutwoarakan)

A total of 274 Thais stranded in the Philippines by Covid-19 returned home by a special flight on Sunday night.

Philippines Airline Flight PR 732 touched down at Suvarnabhumi airport at 10.35pm.

The returnees were immediately screened by disease control officials. One of them was found to have a high fever, and two others were sick with chronic disease. They were taken to a hospital for examination.

The remaining 271 were placed in 14-day state quarantine, either at the Bangkok Palace Hotel in Makkasan or the Patra Hotel on Rama 9 road, in Bangkok.



