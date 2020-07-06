Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE EPAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Stranded Thais return from Philippines, one with fever
Thailand
General

Stranded Thais return from Philippines, one with fever

published : 6 Jul 2020 at 12:19

writer: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Officials direct Thai passengers arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport from Manila to buses waiting to take them to quarantine. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutwoarakan)
Officials direct Thai passengers arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport from Manila to buses waiting to take them to quarantine. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutwoarakan)

A total of 274 Thais stranded in the Philippines by Covid-19 returned home by a special flight on Sunday night.

Philippines Airline Flight PR 732 touched down at Suvarnabhumi airport at 10.35pm.

The returnees were immediately screened by disease control officials. One of them was found to have a high fever, and two others were sick with chronic disease. They were taken to a hospital for examination.

The remaining 271 were placed in 14-day state quarantine, either at the Bangkok Palace Hotel in Makkasan or the Patra Hotel on Rama 9 road, in Bangkok.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Manhunt launched for Khon Kaen hospital intruder

KHON KAEN: Police have launched a manhunt for a man who entered a hospital and allegedly tried to rape a nurse on duty in Phu Pha Man district on Sunday morning.

13:22
Thailand

5 more Covid cases

Government reports five new imported coronavirus cases, taking total in Thailand to 3,195; deaths still at 58.

12:24
Thailand

Stranded Thais return from Philippines, one with fever

A total of 274 Thais stranded in the Philippines by Covid-19 returned home by a special flight on Sunday night.

12:19