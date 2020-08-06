More returnees from US infected

Officials disinfect the luggage of a Thai returnee at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. The government on Thursday reported two more Covid-19 infected returnees from the United States. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The government on Thursday reported two new cases of coronavirus disease 2019, returnees from the United States, as the total rose to 3,330.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the two new patients were a man aged 42 and a woman, 62, both Thai nationals.

They arrived on July 31 on the same flight as a previously confirmed case, and were quarantined in Chon Buri province.

They tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, but were asymptomatic.

So far, 4,739 people have returned from the US and 9.41% of them have tested positive for the disease.

Of the total 3,330 cases, 3,148 have recovered, including four discharged over the past 24 hours, and 124 patients remain at hospitals. The death toll is unchanged at 58 since June 2.

Globally, Covid-19 cases rose by 272,252 over the previous 24 hours to 18.97 million and the death toll increase by 6,824 to 711,189.

The US had the most cases at 4.97 million, up by 55,148, and the most deaths at 161,601, up by 1,311.

Brazil ranked second with 2.86 million cases, up by 54,685, and 97,418 deaths, including 1,322 deaths in 24 hours.

India was third with 1.96 million cases, and the biggest daily increment at 56,626, and 40,739 deaths, up by 919.

Thailand ranked 112th by the number of confirmed cases, the CCSA reported.