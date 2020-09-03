Illegal Chinese migrants caught in Tak

The six illegal Chinese migrants arrested in Mae Sot district, Tak, about 1am on Thursday, and their captors. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Six Chinese people were arrested for illegally entering Thailand from Covid-19 infected Myanmar early on Thursday morning.

A team of soldiers, police and local officials found them inside a white van stopped at a checkpoint on Tak -Mae Sot Road in Ban Huai Hin Fon of tambon Mae Pa in Mae Sot district about 1am. The vehicle was registered in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo.

They were identified as Tang Sengjun, 26, Sheng Wei, 32, Xu Xiang, 33, Zhou Junxiang, 28, Wang Yihan, 29, and a woman, Lu Jianping, 24.

They were charged with illegal entry and violating the disease control regulations of Tak.

The Thai driver, identified only as Roon, and his assistant, named only as Yuth, were charged with assisting in illegal immigration.

The six Chinese had illegally crossed the border by wading the Moei River, coming from Myanmar's Myawaddy town.

Security against illegal immigration has been tightened along the border because of an outbreak of Covid-19 in Myanmar centred in the western state of Rakhine, amid fears that carriers could bring the disease into Thailand.