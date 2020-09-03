Two more returnees infected

Army engineers at a send-off parade before leaving to join a United Nations peace-keeping mission in South Sudan, in Ratchaburi province on Wednesday - when Thailand logged two more Covid-19 cases, both returnees from overseas. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The government on Thursday reported two more cases of coronavirus disease, quarantined Thai returnees from Indonesia and the United States, raising the total to 3,427.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said one of the new cases was a male student, 22, who arrived from Indonesia on Aug 20 on the same flight as two previously confirmed cases.

He was quarantined in Chon Buri province and his infection was confirmed by his second test on Tuesday.

The other was a woman, aged 23, She arrived from the US on Aug 21 and was quarantined in Bangkok. Her infection was found by her second test on Tuesday.

Neither patient showed any symptoms.

So far, infection rates were 16.12% among the 1,847 returnees from Indonesia and 9.80% of the 6,943 people coming from the US, the CCSA said.

Of 3,427 total cases, 3,277 (95%) had recovered and 92 patients were at hospitals. The death toll had stopped at 58 since June 2.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 286,369 over the past 24 hours to 26.18 million. The death toll was up by 6,316 to 867,347. The US had the most cases at 6.29 million, up by 41,211, and the most deaths at 189,964, up by 1,090.

Brazil was second with the number of cases reaching 4.0 million, up by 48,632, and its death toll up by 1,218 to 123,899.

India ranked third with 3.83 million cases, soaring by 82,860, and the death toll at 67,486, up by 1,026. Thailand ranked 121st, the CCSA said.