New cases from Saudi Arabia, India

Pedestrians wearing face masks use the skywalk at Victory Monument on Saturday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Seven new coronavirus cases have been confirmed among Thai returnees from Saudi Arabia and India.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said on Thursday the seven new infections brought the national total to 3,454. There had been no deaths since June 2.

The new cases included three men and one woman who arrived back from Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Their test results on Tuesday were positive.

A woman and her 2-year-old son who returned from India also were positive.

The country broke 100 days of no local transmissions when the result of a test on a DJ who is in a prison facility came back positive on Wednesday.

Thailand has recorded 58 Covid-19 fatalities.