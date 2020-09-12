Five more imported cases from 4 countries

Passengers arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport from India on Sept 6. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Five more coronavirus cases reported on Saturday were three Thais and two foreigners in quarantine after arriving from four countries, raising the total to 3,446 cases. raising the total number of cases to 3,446.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the infected people came from Uzbekistan (1), Japan (1), India (2) and the United Arab Emirates (1).

One of the new cases was a 29-year-old footballer from Uzbekistan who arrived in Thailand on Aug 13 and was taken to an alternative quarantine facility in Bangkok. He was cleared after the 14-day quarantine period. But before the start of football matches on Tuesday, he tested positive. He was asymptomatic.

Another patient was a nine-year-old Japanese student who arrived in Thailand on Sept 4 on the same flight as his father, who had tested positive earlier. The boy was placed in an alternative quarantine facility in Bangkok. He tested positive in the second test on Thursday. He showed no symptoms.

The two cases from India were Thai students, aged 24 and 34. They arrived on Sept 6 on the same flights as five earlier confirmed cases. The two men were placed in a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri province. On Wednesday, they tested positive. They were asymptomatic.

The fifth case was a 31-year-old crew member of an airline. She returned from the UAE on Wednesday and underwent a health screening test at a disease control checkpoint. She suffered a sore throat and tested positive on the same day.

Of the total 3,466 cases, 3,312 (95.6%) had recovered and 96 others were at hospitals. The death toll had remained at 58 since June 2.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 312,224 over the past 24 hours to 28.6 million and the worldwide death toll was up by 5,683 to 919,577.

The United States had the most cases at 6.6 million, up by 46,600, and the most deaths at 197,421 up by 1,093. India followed with 4.6 million cases, up by 97,654, and 77,506 deaths, up by 1,202. Brazil was third with 4.3 million cases, up by 44,215, and 130,474 deaths, up by 899, while Thailand ranked 125th, the CCSA said.