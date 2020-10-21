New Covid cases arrived from 6 countries

Chinese tourists arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday, when the country logged nine new Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The government on Wednesday reported nine new local cases of novel coronavirus infection - quarantined arrivals from Morocco, Oman, Portugal, South Sudan, the United Arab Emirates and the United States - raising the total to 3,709.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said three cases were from South Sudan, two from the UAE and one each from Morocco, Portugal, Oman and the US.

The three cases from South Sudan are Thai army engineers aged 30, 32 and 36 who were quarantined in Chon Buri province.

Two cases from the UAE are Thai masseuses aged 27 and 31, quarantined in Bangkok.

The case from Morocco is a Thai male ship worker aged 34. The case from Oman is an Omani woman aged 41. The case from Portugal is a Thai male worker aged 50. They were also quarantined in Bangkok.

The case from the US is a Thai woman worker aged 23 who was quarantined in Samut Prakan province.

Of the total 3,709 cases, 3,495 (94.2%) have recovered including four discharged over the past 24 hours, and 155 people remain in hospitals. The death toll remains at 59.

Global Covid-19 cases rose sharply by 381,716 over the previous 24 hours to 41.04 million. The worldwide death toll soared by 6,145 to 1.13 million.

The US had the most cases at 8.52 million, up 61,429, followed by India with 7.65 million, up 54,422.