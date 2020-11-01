4 new Covid quarantine cases Sunday, 1 Thai

A street food vendor wearing a protective face mask waits for customers during a event to promote refurbished Khaosan Road on Saturday. (Photo by Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Thailand on Sunday recorded 4 new coronavirus cases, one a Thai citizen, taking the total number of infections to 3,784. No new deaths were reported.

The Thai, a woman, returned from the United Kingdom on Oct 26 and tested positive for the virus on Friday after developing symptoms, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

One male Briton arrived in the country on Oct 19 and his second test on Friday showed he had contracted the virus. He had developed a fever and runny nose the prior Monday.

Another British man arrived in Thailand from Afghanistan via the United Arab Emirates on Oct 25. He tested positive on Friday although he was asymptomatic.

The final new case was a Russian man who arrived in the kingdom on Oct 26 and tested positive two days later despite showing no symptoms of the disease.