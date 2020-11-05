French resident discharged after recovering from Covid-19

The French woman leaves Koh Samui Hospital on Thursday after recovering from coronavirus infection. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

KOH SAMUI: A French woman found to be infected with Covid-19 days after being released from quarantine was allowed to leave hospital and return to her house on Koh Samui on Thursday.

Samui Hospital director Veerasak Lorthongkham said the woman, aged 57, had fully recovered. Her latest test was negative.

The woman was admitted to the hospital on Oct 23 after having a fever on Oct 17.

She and her family arrived in Bangkok from Paris on Sept 30 and they completed a 14-day quarantine in Samut Prakan before leaving for Samui, where they have a home.

Health officials tested other members of her family, and people who been in contact with her. Their tests showed negative.

Thailand added six new confirmed cases on Thursday, raising the total to 3,310.