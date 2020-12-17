Shrimp farmer in Samut Sakhon tests positive

Health officials in Samut Sakhon prepare to hold a media briefing about the Covid-19 infection in the province. (Photo taken from Samut Sakhon public relations office Facebook page)

SAMUT SAKHON: A wholesale shrimp farmer and vendor at a market in Muang district was found infected with Covid-19.

Provincial health officials from the Samut Sakhon public health office and municipal workers on Thursday cleaned and disinfected the shrimp market in tambon Mahachai of Muang district to stem the spread.

Thai media reported that the owner of a shrimp raft, a term used for people who farm shrimps on small rafts near the market and and sell their produce there by themselves, fell ill and sought treatment at Mahachai Hospital. She tested positive later.

Governor Veerasak Vijitsaengsri ordered provincial public health to spray around 30 shrimp rafts at the market and roads around the venue. Authorities are tracing her movements.

Dr Anukul Thaithanan, director of Samut Sakhon, said the patient was a 67-year-old woman. Results from two laboratories were positive. She is now hospitalised, PTV station reported.

According to Thai media, a preliminary investigation found she had not been abroad and that 18 people close to her had high risks, including six medical workers.